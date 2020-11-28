DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $846.84 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90,181 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 9.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $846,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.03. 1,815,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,713. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

