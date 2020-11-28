DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

