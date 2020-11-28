DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 160,481 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160,481 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 10.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $978,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,598,336. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $748.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

