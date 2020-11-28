DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,751 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Intuit worth $266,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

