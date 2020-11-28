DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,848 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,848 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 0.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $80,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 364,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,055. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.