DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 888,220 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,220 shares during the period. Sirius XM accounts for approximately 1.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Sirius XM worth $116,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 438,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

