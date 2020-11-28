DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.81. The stock had a trading volume of 787,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

