Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dyadic International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.