Dynamic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,138.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $9.17 million and $42,138.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,355.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03030432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.01592835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00413324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00711476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00422551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00104530 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,187,610 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

