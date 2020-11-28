Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

