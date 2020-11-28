East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

