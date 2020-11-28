eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,146. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

