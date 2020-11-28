Eckoh plc (ECK.L)’s (ECK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) stock opened at GBX 64.48 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.44. Eckoh plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a P/E ratio of 53.74.

Get Eckoh plc (ECK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 25,000 shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.