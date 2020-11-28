Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Trimmed by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.81. 792,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,384. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

