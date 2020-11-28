Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $111,464.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

