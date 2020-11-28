Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,212,775,965 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

