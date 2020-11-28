Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and traded as low as $109.75. Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at $109.75, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

