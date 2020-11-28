Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 204,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $7,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,691. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $115.92 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

