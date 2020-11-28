Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

