Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 2,035,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

