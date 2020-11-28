ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.01 ($16.48).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting €12.52 ($14.73). 5,631,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.23. ENGIE SA has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

