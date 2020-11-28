Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.93. 4,597,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,270. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased a total of 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

