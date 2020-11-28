Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 4,597,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

