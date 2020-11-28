Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. 134,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,775. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.23 and a beta of 1.65. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,167.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

