Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.16. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,050 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.