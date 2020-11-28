EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 467.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 275,634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 174.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,891. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.