EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00017260 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $3.16 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,024,850,285 coins and its circulating supply is 938,150,274 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

