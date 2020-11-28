Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.25.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$97.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.70. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,195.98. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Insiders sold 16,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,912 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

