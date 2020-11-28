Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

