Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.38. Eros STX Global shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1,289,822 shares.

The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eros STX Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

