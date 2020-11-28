Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $733.70 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00036396 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $733.70 million and approximately $721.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.03035345 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

