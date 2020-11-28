Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,580,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,122 shares of company stock worth $2,056,858 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

