Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

