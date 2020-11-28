F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.55.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.