Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 10th Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $142,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043,064. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

