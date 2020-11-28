Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

