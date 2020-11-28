Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,541,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,721 shares of company stock valued at $121,111,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.