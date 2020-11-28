Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $58.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

