FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $7,857,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.41. 1,248,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,579. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

