Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BiKi, Binance and WazirX.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, BiKi, Coinsuper, BitAsset, BitMax, KuCoin, Dcoin, MXC, WazirX, Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bitrabbit and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

