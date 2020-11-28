Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $186,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.28. 1,990,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,879. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

