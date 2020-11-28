Fireball (FIRE) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $23,590.00 and approximately $1,869.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00006673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00513741 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00192631 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.01997990 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019918 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,348 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

