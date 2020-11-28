Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 12,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 41.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

