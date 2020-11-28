Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 207,536 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 207,536 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $110,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,228,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $585.76. 37,561,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.54. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $598.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.