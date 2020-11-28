Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.95. The company had a trading volume of 684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,844. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.18. The company has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

