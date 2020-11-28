Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,300 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,052,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,988. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $263.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

