Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 51,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.