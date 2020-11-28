Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 3,512,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.04. The company has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

