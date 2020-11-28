Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. 888,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,976. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

