Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The company has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,657.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

